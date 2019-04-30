The following deaths were submitted for publication on April 30

Robert Gurley

Robert “Gene” Gurley, 80, of Dewey, died Saturday.

Visitation will be held April 30, from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and May 1, 9 a.m. – 12 at the Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel.

Graveside services will be 2 pm May 1, at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Carla Watkins

Carla Bee Watkins, 91, died April 24.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. May 11, at the First United Methodist Church in Dewey. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Nettie Truitt

Nettie Truitt, 73, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home.

Pearl Poellot

Pearl Poellot, 92, of Dewey, died Sunday. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Thursday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Andrew Pesce Jr.

Andrew Thomas Pesce JR., 79, of Nowata, died Monday. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. May 3, at the Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, Mo. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ronald Mattix

Ronald Calvin Mattix, 64, of Bartlesville, died Monday. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at the Nowata Memorial Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Janie Gordon

Janie Sue Gordon, 68, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday & Thursday from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 – 11a.m.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church. Interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.