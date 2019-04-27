Shawnee’s Lady Wolves came in eighth place in the Shawnee Invitational Tournament Friday. The boys play Saturday.

Seminole came in ninth behind Shawnee, and Tecumseh placed 14th in a tough field.

Olivia Stobbe led the way for Shawnee, placing sixth. Stobbe won her first round match 6-0, 6-3 before falling to Byng. She rebounded with a win over Ponca City’s No. 1 singles player and then lost to Norman in the fifth-place match. Seminole’s Brenna Canfield lost her first-round match to Yukon, beat Choctaw, and lost to Stillwater before beating McKenzie Henson from Tecumseh in the 11th place match.

Seminole sophomore McKinley Snyder lost her first-round match but swept through the consolation bracket with wins over Ardmore, Lyla Boutdara-Stout of Shawnee, and Norman. Stout claimed 11th place with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Stillwater.

In No. 1 doubles, Shawnee’s Rose Templeton and Bryce Warren lost in the first round, but they swept through the consolation bracket with wins over Henryetta, Durant and McAlester. Grace and Olivia Waters from Seminole lost their first-round match, beat McKenna Anthony and Rachel Goethe from Tecumseh in the consolation bracket, lost to McAlester, and beat Durant to claim 11th place. Tecumseh rebounded from two losses to beat Western Heights and Choctaw, placing 13th.

In No. 2 doubles, Hayden Powell and Grace Bryant from Shawnee took seventh. They won their first-round match but lost in the quarters and in their next match before getting a win over Yukon in the seventh-place match.

Seminole’s Lilea King and Ashley Baker improved to 22-6 on the season with a sixth-place finish. They beat Ponca City before losing to Byng in the quarterfinals. They rebounded with a win over Yukon before losing to Stillwater in the fifth-place match.

Tecumseh’s Hart/Kinsey team took 15th after winning their final match over Western Heights by default.