DALE – The Pirates ambushed Okemah in consecutive games to capture a district championship Friday afternoon.

Dale cruised in both games, winning 15-1 and 11-1. Both games were four-inning beatdowns.

Jaxon Wright hit a homer in pinch hit duty. Wright drove in two runs for the district champions.

Both Jono Johnson and Jared Rogers went 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. Johnson hit a home run in game two.

Ike Shirey stepped into the leadoff role with Bryce Crawford sitting out the doubleheader due to an injury.

Shirey filled in with two hits, two walks and one run batted in. He drove in three more runs during the second game of the afternoon.

Cooper Hunt struck out four in two innings for the win in game one. Jared Rogers came on in relief and struck out three.

Ryan Haynie struck out eight batters in the second game to earn the victory. Haynie pitched three innings and surrendered one hit.

Dale (19-8) will host 4A Tuttle Monday.