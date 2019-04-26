The roof of the potting shed at the Frank Phillips Home will be replaced thanks to a $1,728 donation from the Oklahoma Questers and a $200 donation from the group's Nellie Johnstone chapter.

Members of the Nellie Johnstone 927 chapter of Questers presented the check to the Friends of the Frank Phillips Home during a Thursday ceremony.

“This potting shed was built in the 1930s and was used by the workers on the grounds of the Frank Phillips Home,” said Mary Alice Sigmon, who is a member of the Nellie Johnstone Questers chapter and is also Oklahoma Questers State Vice President.

“We're just delighted at Oklahoma Questers, the state organization, awarded this grant on State Day, which was April 5. We are planning on the roof being completed by this fall so that people can enjoy looking at the period tools housed within,” said Sigmon.

Once the roof has been replaced and restored, the staff plans to stage it with some period tools and items, Frank Phillips Home Director Michelle Swaney said.

Conley Construction gave the bid for the roof work in the amount of $1,927.89. The Nellie Johnstone 927 chapter of Questers gave $200 and the Oklahoma Questers, the state organization, gave the balance needed of $1,728, Swaney explained.

“We do a behind-the-scenes tours, … and we will start including [the potting shed] in our tours along with our greenhouse,” Swaney said.

“Our tours are on the hour at 10, 11, 2, 3 and 4. We do the special behind-the-scenes tour at 9 and 1.

And, on Saturdays we do add a [regular guided] 1 o'clock tour, Swaney said.

“They're fully guided tours led by seasoned docents. You'll hear more of the stories of the Phillips and how they lived during that time frame.

“A regular guided tour is $7.50. If you are 65 or older, it's $6.50. If you are military or a retired veteran, you are free. Children between four and 12 are $5. The behind-the-scenes tour is a flat $15 because it's a longer tour,” Swaney said. “The regular guided tour lasts about an hour and the behind-the-scenes tour lasts about an hour and a half.”

The Frank Phillips Home is located at 1107 Cherokee Ave. in Bartlesville. Visit its website at https://www.frankphillipshome.org/ and their Facebook page for special upcoming events.