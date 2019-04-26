NOWATA — Nowata County inmates returned to their home jail a week ago after spending nearly two months in the Washington County facility after a gas leak caused an evacuation on Feb. 28.

Eighteen prisoners are back at the general population cell with three remaining to be brought back to the Nowata County jail.

A little over $20,000 was spent by Nowata County to house the prisoners in Washington County, said Sheriff Mickey Hallett.

Hallett was once a dispatcher and a deputy at the jail and her husband was the sheriff.

Due to the problems with the gas leak, Hallett said they have requested the services of the fire chief to check the jail for any possible problems.

“He will be here weekly until his services are no longer needed,” she said.

Work on the general population cell is completed and minor repairs are still ongoing.

Hallett said the prisoners seem satisfied with returning to Nowata County.

“We haven’t had any problems at all,” she said. “I feel completely safe.”

In a previous interview, Hallett said she returned to sheriff’s office administration as a way to step in and help.

“We feel we have the experience — from jail administration to jail deputy — to get the jail back to where it’s functional,” she said.

“We’re not here to stop the progress of a new jail. We’re here to make it functional and house our own prisoners until we can build a new jail.”

After Terry Sue Barnett stepped down as sheriff, Hallett hired additional dispatchers and jailers and CLEET certified officers from the volunteer reserve unit to work the night shift.

The Halletts and other Nowata residents, she said, are in agreement they can refurbish the jail until a new one can be built.

Not only have the Halletts rolled up their sleeves to clean and refurbish the jail but so have other Nowata county officials. Community members have donated money and supplies for the jail. County Commissioners put in hours, along with a carpenter, which the commissioners approved, to work for a week at the jail. Officials from surrounding towns called in offers of help.

“You take an oath of office to take care of the inmates,” said Hallett, adding, “it means a clean kitchen from which to cook food.”