DICKSON — When one chapter ends, another begins.

Thursday afternoon, Dickson basketball standout Hunter Palesano officially began the next step of his playing career.

In front of his family, friends and coaches at the Dickson High School Gymnasium, the Comets senior signed his National letter of intent to join the Central Christian College Tigers in McPherson, Kansas.

“I have always wanted to play college basketball, ever since I was younger,” Palesano said.

“I am just blessed for this opportunity. It means a lot to me and my family because I get to continue my education and my basketball career, not a lot of people get to do that.”

Playing all four years at point guard, Palesano was a key contributor to the Comet basketball program.

This season the Comets reached the regional tournament in large part because of the play from Palesano.

He finished the season averaging 12.1 points per game, along with 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game.

Hunter was a member of the 2018-19 and 2017-18 All-Ardmoreite boys basketball teams, and was a Lake Country Conference All-Conference selection this season.

Billy Haley has been Palesano’s head coach with the Comets the last four years, and knew four years ago this day was coming for his star point guard.

“He deserves it, he is just one those kids that just gets better and better,” he said.

“To play point guard for four years, to really run the system, he is going to be missed by the boys program.

When Tigers head coach Tony Romero first started recruiting Palesano, he knew he would fit his teams program. After meeting Palesano and watching him play, Romero is excited for what Palesano’s future holds with the program.

“We are looking for good kids and good fits,” Romero said.

“I think all around , academically wise, character wise and playing wise he fits our style. He can shoot the ball and I think he will add value to our program.”

Now knowing where he is headed following graduation next month, Palesano is excited to start working on his degree to become a chiropractor. Even though he is leaving the only town he has called home, Dickson will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I am thankful because everyone on the team pushed me to be better every practice, everyday,” Palesano said.

“It has just been a blessing to have coach for four years that has stuck with me, trusted in me and helped me build my potential.It has just been a blessing with my teammates and to have my family around me.”