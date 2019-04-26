The following items were filed April 15 to 19 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Trintton Fletcher, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony

Tyler Holmes, trafficking in illegal drugs, methamphetamine (After Former Conviction of a Felony)

Ronnie Nunez, trafficking in illegal drugs, methamphetamine

Mitchell Thompson, possession of stolen vehicle

Misdemeanors

Leslie Anderson, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Rayna Buzzard, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Jason Cormican, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived, violation of compulsory education act

Jason Fry, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Jennifer Richardson, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Charity Deann Russell, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived, violation of compulsory education act

Kendra Welch, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Mike Barnard, driving under the influence alcohol

Brian Evans, failure to carry security verification form

Gregory Evans, driving under influence of alcohol

Margo Morrison, domestic abuse – assault and battery

Cecelia Sisson, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check

Andrea Tompkins, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check

Protective Orders

Bridget Renea Lawson vs. Tommy Vann

Cassandra Leaf vs. Shanen Doah

Tabita Ruhl vs. Justin Ruhl

Chasidi Nicole Simpson vs. Gary Zule

Chadidi Nicole Simpson vs. Randal Zule

William Simpson vs. Randal Zule

William Simpson vs. Gary Zule

Jennifer Youngblood vs. Thomas Youngblood