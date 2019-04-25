The Tecumseh Public Library is giving families with young children many options to experience the library through several weekly activities.

Toddler Story Time will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursdays through Thursday, May 9, before a break prior to the start of this year’s Summer Learning Program.

The story times feature not only stories but also songs, finger plays and crafts for children and also provides literacy tips to caregivers to help their children get ready to read.

New readers also can make a new friend while practicing their reading skills in the Sit, Stay, Read program, scheduled at 4 p.m. Mondays with upcoming sessions on April 29, May 6 and May 13.

Parents or caregivers can call the library at 598-5955 to set up a time slot for their child to read to a certified therapy dog in an encouraging environment.

For more information on any of the services for children, visit the library go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/tecumseh.