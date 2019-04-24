BETHEL ACRES – The Bethel Wildcats sent their seniors off with two wins on Senior Night Tuesday. Bethel handled Wewoka 11-2 in the first game and followed up with a 9-5 victory over Shawnee's junior varsity.

Seniors Cameron Egger and Terrell Dodson hit home runs in the first game. Egger's roundtripper was a grand slam. Egger led the club going 3 for 3 with five runs batted in. Dodson finished second with three RBIs.

Matt Beshears and Seth Jackson legged out doubles.

Jake Williams pitched three innings and struck out four Wewoka batters. The senior went 1 for 3 with one RBI.

Jake Pratt pitched one inning in relief and fanned two.

Egger and Seth Jackson went yard in the win over Shawnee's junior varsity.

In the two game's Tuesday, Egger went a combined 6 for 7 with two home runs and eight RBIs.

Gunner Smith, Jackson and Carlile and Dodson had one hit apiece against the Wolves.

Daniel Campbell led Shawnee with three hits. Campbell scored once and drove in one run.

Freshman Kasen Campbell started for the Wolves. Campbell gave up two homers and struck out six Wildcats.

Bethel (17-14) begins district play at Byng Thursday.