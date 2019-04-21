Advertising with the Business Network is a cost-effective way to gain new customers, as well as share information with the public.

Several local businesses have participated in the Business Network for years — because it works.

“I have been advertising in the Business Network for several years, because it is one of the best values in advertising,” said Mike Demuth, owner of Tallgrass Motors. “Business Network is consistent and has an impact. The weekly ads and the articles get people’s attention. It’s all value.”

Business Network is a cost-effective way to reach a large number of potential customers all at one time. The Sunday edition of the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise reaches 70 percent of all Washington County residents, and the Business Network is not exclusive to the Examiner-Enterprise. This section also runs every Wednesday in the Hometown Shopper, which is a free print product that is distributed to non-subscribers of the E-E at various locations in the area.

Joe Land Carpet Cleaning has also benefited from advertising in the Business Network.

“If you are looking for a way to advertise, I recommend giving Business Network a try,” said owner Joe Land. “I have advertised in it for about 10 years and it helps me by making sure people know my name and think of me for their carpet and upholstery cleaning.”

If you want to grow your business and gain new customers, or if you are adding a product or service to your repertoire, advertising is key. Let the Business Network help you promote your name to a potential client.

Sooner Carpet’s owner, Clarence Henry, said he has tried various forms of advertising, but print has given him the best results.

“My business benefits most from print advertising,” he said. “I have been participating in the Business Network for several months now, and I feel like it is a great value.”

Promoting a business can be confusing and time consuming, but advertising in the Business Network is easy for business owners. After a few minutes of your time, you will have 13 weeks of advertisements ready and able to bring you new customers. A short interview will help what you would like to convey in your article. All you have to do is proof it to make sure it says what you want.

Or, if you prefer, you can write your own story. The EE can take the photos for you or you can provide the ones you want to use.

It’s that easy. Basically, the goal of Business Network is to make sure advertisers get what they want to say out to the public.

The Business Network is a great way to familiarize the public with your business. It is ideal for new businesses, as well as, established businesses. It gives businesses an opportunity to share their history and background information, a detailed description of services or to promote a big event, sale or special happening in the future. Articles can remain business oriented or can be on a more personal note, focusing more on the owner or staff rather than basic services.

“The main thing that is beneficial to us is that the Business Network allows the public to see and understand various parts of our business,” said Gail Inman, stylist and owner of Gail’s Hairstyling and Spa. “Customers can learn about the services we offer at Gail’s, as well as get to know us on a more personal level, and the pictures really help familiarize our staff to the public.”

How does Business Network work?

Customers choose which size of ad best fits their business needs and sign up for a 13-week time period. In addition to the ad, each Business Network participant will receive a free half-page article and pictures at a scheduled time during the 13 weeks — a value of $1,100 — at no extra cost.

There are various sizes of ads available, the smallest being a 4-inch size (either a two-column by two-inch high or a one-column by four-inch high). Larger ads are also available, for those who need more space to say what potential customers need to know. During the 13 weeks, the ad can be changed as often as necessary to promote different aspects of the business. From sales and specials to various services offered, changing the ad allows customers to focus on individual aspects of the business or the business as a whole.

For more information, call Jamie Unkenholz at 918-335-8231 or email junkenholz@examiner-enterprise.com.