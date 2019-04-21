The Pioneer Library System continues celebrating its 60th anniversary of service by bringing communities together with its PLS Reads initiative, taking place throughout the system during April. The 2019 PLS Reads includes a pair of revolutionary fiction novels for readers at the Shawnee and Tecumseh Public Libraries to experience:

• “Small Great Things,” by Jodi Picoult, tells the racially tense story of a labor and delivery nurse faced with a moral dilemma and how it changes her life and career forever.

• “The Hate U Give,” by Angie Thomas, looks at a high school student and the two worlds she has to move between: the poor neighborhood where she lives and the suburban prep school she attends.

In addition, libraries will feature information on read-alikes and other similar books to these two, and scholar-led discussions of the books will be featured throughout the system.

The Tecumseh Public Library will host a PLS Reads Book Discussion at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, while the Shawnee Public Library hosts a similar discussion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 with a guest moderator leading a talk on “The Hate U Give.” Copies of each of the books will be available at each library for those attending book discussions as supplies last.

PLS also will host a free movie showing in April based on the Angie Thomas book at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Oklahoma Baptist University Business Center in Shawnee.

There also will be a “PLS Little Read” for young readers this spring focusing on the picture book “The Other Side” by Jacqueline Woodson or the chapter book “My Year in the Middle” by Lila Quintero Weaver.

For the past 12 years, PLS has participated in both The Big Read and PLS Big Read, inspired by the National Endowment for the Arts. Activities now will continue into the future under the “PLS Reads” theme. Readers chose between three sets of books to determine this year’s titles during voting in late 2018.

PLS Reads is presented thanks to the support of the Norman Arts Council, Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, the Pioneer Library System Foundation and the Pioneer Library System.

Learn more online at www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org

or the Pioneer Library System Connect App, available for download via the App Store for Apple devices or Google Play for Android devices.