Oklahoma high school students statewide earned extra money for college through the Oklahoma Hall of Fame’s annual Oklahoma Scholarship Competition. In total, $21,000 in cash scholarships, $142,000 in tuition grants, and one 30-hour tuition grant have been awarded to 113 students in 41 counties.

On March 2nd, 348 registered students took an exam on Oklahoma history, geography and people in the hope that their high scores would earn them a cash scholarship or tuition grant. This year the organization made available more than $600,000 in scholarships to students statewide.

“This program is designed to reward Oklahoma students who have taken an interest in the rich history of our great state,” said Shannon L. Rich, president & CEO of the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum. “It also encourages Oklahoma students to stay in state to attend college and be inspired to remain here to live and work after receiving their degrees.”

The students were recognized during a scholarship awards ceremony at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Gaylord-Pickens Museum on Wednesday, April 17th, in Oklahoma City.

Local students receiving scholarhips:

POTTAWATOMIE County

$1,000 cash scholarship

Funded by Dr. Nazih Zuhdi

In Honor of Omar and Shelley Zuhdi

Chandler Wilson

Bethel High School, 10th

$1,000 tuition grant

Seminole State College, Seminole

Braden Elmore

Bethel High School, 10th

SEMINOLE County

$1,000 tuition grant

Seminole State College, Seminole

Leonard Cole Davis

Konawa High School, 12th

A complete list of winners by county is available at OklahomaHoF.com/scholarships.