Donald Lee Tolbert w/pic

Donald Lee Tolbert of Owasso, Oklahoma was born October 22, 1936 in Latham, Oklahoma to William and Gladys Tolbert. He departed this life on April 3, 2019 at the age of 82 years in Claremore, Ok.

Donald graduated from Bartlesville College High School in 1954 and served in the United States Army Reserve. Donald was married to Shirley Spaulding and together they had two sons, Stephen and Jeffrey and one daughter, Dana. They made their home in Tulsa and Owasso, Oklahoma. He was retired from Boeing Aircraft.

Donald loved to sing, play and listen to music. He was very musically gifted and there are not many instruments he could not play. His passion however was the piano. Hearing him play and sing would bring joy to anyone privileged to listen. He was an excellent mechanic and kept the family’s vehicles on the road. There wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix.

Throughout the years he spent many hours at baseball fields coaching and watching his boys and his grandson Jake play.

Donald loved spending time with his family. He looked forward to family reunions and especially visiting with his siblings and cousins. He enjoyed the holidays and always made his amazing fudge and a Braums pecan pie.

Donald lived a humble life and he lived by Acts 20:35: “I have shown you in every way, by laboring like this, that you must support the weak. And remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that He said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ ” He blessed many people with his generosity and desire to help others.

Donald is survived by sons and daughters-in-law Stephen and Lisa Tolbert of Claremore, OK and Jeffrey and Chelsey Tolbert, Broken Arrow, OK. Grandson Jacob Tolbert, Claremore, OK, Brothers and Sisters-in-law Bill and Faye Tolbert, Claremore, OK, Noel and Ethel Tolbert, Bartlesville, OK, and sister Leota Tolbert, Bartlesville, OK, and many cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley Tolbert and infant daughter Dana.