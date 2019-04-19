Elvin Frank Winn w/pic

Elvin Frank Winn, 78, of Douglas, Kansas died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire, KS. Frank was born on October 2, 1940 the son of Lester Frank and Genevieve (Cox) Winn.

Frank was the youngest of 15 children, after completing high school, he graduated from Emporia State University in 1970. He had a long and tenured career in Oil and Natural Gas and marketing working for Phillips Petroleum Services, Lantern Petroleum, and XOG Operating, LLC. After retirement, Frank created his own oil and natural gas consulting business, Petromark Services. Frank lived in Emporia, KS, Pratt, KS, Bartlesville, OK, Midland, TX, and Prosper TX and returned back to Kansas in 2016.

Frank loved spending time with his family, going hunting and fishing. He enjoyed gathering family history, facts, and genealogy. He was most proud of April 25, 1964 when he married Myrna Lee Buffalow. On April 25, of 2019, they would have been married for 55 years.

Including his wife Myrna, Frank is survived by: 3 Children: Stuart Winn and wife Les of Houston, TX; Sterling Winn of Lubbock, TX; Stephanie Cavallo and husband Nicholas of Danville, CA; 1 Brother: Robert (Bob) Winn and wife Shirley of Howard, KS; 5 Grandchildren: Nathan and Natalie Winn, Rylan, Brett and Leighton Cavallo; Numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Donald, Raymond, Neil, Wes, George and Dwight Winn, Sisters; Anita, Aileen, Myrna, Phyllis, Velda, Charlene and Shirley.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Howard United Methodist Church in Howard, Kansas. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Countryside Funeral Home in Howard, Kansas. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Memorials have been suggested to either the Howard Alumni Association or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 206 E. Washington, P.O. Box 1233, Howard, KS 67349.