Wednesday, Asher Police, Fire, REACT EMS, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office conducted a training fatality crash incident for the Asher High School.

The staging began at 10:30 a.m. and the incident was completed at 1:30 p.m. The incident covered a DUI and fatality crash, fire rescue and removal of a pinned passenger, the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and arrest of an intoxicated driver and passenger, finishing with a death notification of the deceased driver's parent.