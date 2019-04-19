DALE – The Dale Pirates scored all their runs in the fifth inning to beat McLoud 5-0 Thursday afternoon.

Carson Hunt brought Bryce Crawford home for Dale's first run of the evening. Jared Rogers grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Ike Shirey. During the next at-bat, Herring scored on an error by McLoud.

With the wind blowing all over the field, Cole Capps tripled, scoring Rogers and Tanner Collins to make it 5-0.

Rogers and Collins recorded one steal apiece for the Pirates.

The game was called due to rain after the fifth inning.

Wes Olds registered McLoud's lone hit.

Jono Johnson pitched a complete game and struck out four.

Hunter Ryan pitched five innings in defeat. He was on the hook for one earned run and fanned three Pirates.

McLoud committed five errors and Dale botched one.

2A No. 4 Dale (13-7) entertains second ranked Oktaha Saturday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m.

McLoud (7-19 travels to Mount St. Mary Monday.