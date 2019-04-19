DALE – Dale cruised to a 8-0 victory over Varnum Thursday evening.
Jobey Savage and Lacey Savage celebrated their birthdays by going a combined 4 for 6. Jobey hit a home run and drove in two, while Lacey scored once and hit two singles.
Delanie Manning and Skyler Thompson added one home run each.
Manning drove in a team-high three runs.
Sam Hartman and Rylie Premo recorded one extra-base hit.
Sara Lock led the team with three hits from the lead-off spot.
Dale put up seven runs in the third inning.
The top-ranked Lady Pirates (27-5) entertain Strother Monday.