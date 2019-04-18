ISRAEL

Netanyahu to

form government

TEL AVIV, Israel (TNS) — Israel’s president asked Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government Wednesday, a week after the incumbent prime minister held off a strong centrist challenge in national elections.

After consulting with all parties that made it into parliament, Reuven Rivlin concluded only Netanyahu’s Likud could form a coalition supported by a majority of the 120-member Knesset. Netanyahu now has six weeks to haggle with potential partners over ministries and principles for a government that’s likely to be one of the most conservative in the country’s recent history.

“The precedent in Israel is that he will have to exploit the full 42 days, because everybody is playing at being a tough negotiator,” Hebrew University political scientist Avraham Diskin said. “What will be decided after 42 days could already be decided on tomorrow morning. But Israeli politicians play the game until the very end.”

The center-right Likud won 35 seats in the next Knesset, the same as Benny Gantz’s center-left Blue & White bloc. Netanyahu, though, can draw on the support of smaller right-wing and religious parties to form a coalition with 65 seats.

Though it’s Netanyahu’s fifth term as prime minister, he told Rivlin Wednesday night he was “as excited as the first time — in a certain way, maybe even more.”

Two issues are likely to emerge as critical in the negotiations: the looming U.S. peace plan and Netanyahu’s legal troubles. The peace plan’s main author, Jared Kushner, said Wednesday the plan will be released sometime after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan concludes in early June.

Speculation is rife over whether the plan will include a Palestinian state or allow Israel to annex West Bank land the Palestinians also claim. Netanyahu said in the closing days of the campaign that if re-elected he would extend Israeli sovereignty to West Bank Jewish settlements, but it’s not clear if he was serious or just fishing for right-wing support amid a tight race.

Netanyahu also may probe whether potential coalition partners are willing to shield him from prosecution as long as he’s in office. Israel’s attorney general has said he’ll likely charge the prime minister with bribery and fraud in several corruption cases, though Netanyahu first can present his side of the story in a hearing that can last months. He isn’t obligated to resign unless he’s convicted and has exhausted all appeals.

—Bloomberg News