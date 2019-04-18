Throughout his entire high school career, Benjamin Hicks has never had any trouble wrapping his head around success, or working hard.

Wednesday afternoon though, the world found something he had a hard time wrapping his head around: officially becoming a college-bound athlete.

In front of his coaches, family, and friends, the multi-time state qualifier in track and cross country officially put his signature down on a National Letter of Intent to do both sports for the Oklahoma City University Stars in Oklahoma City.

“It’s honestly very surreal for me to think about,” Hicks said. “I’m still trying to wrap my head around this moment and how special it is. I reflect on my career everyday, and I’m very blessed to get to compete with the team I do and the coaches I get to work with.”

This season Hicks qualified for the state cross country meet in Shawnee, where he placed 55th overall at 18:46.80.

Hicks was a multi-time state qualifier for the Indians in cross country and in track as well, where he helped the Indians to a top-10 finish last season at the state competition.

At Oklahoma City, he will join a squad which competes in the tough NAIA conference, but it’s a challenge the Plainview standout is looking forward to taking on.

“Getting to run with the team and meet the coaches really helped me connect with everyone,” he said. “It’s a very beautiful campus and I’m excited to embrace the new challenges I’m going to face when I get there.”

Hicks added he plans to finish out his career strong at state once again this season.

“It would be surreal to end my career at state with some hardware,” he said. “Getting to go out on top like that would be very special for me.”