Services for Glenita Franklin, 60, of Marietta, will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Marietta with Pastors Brian Swiggart and Shane Norton officiating.

Glenita was born July 31, 1958, in Lubbock, Texas, the daughter of Glenn and Oneita Evans. She passed away April 16, 2019, in a Dallas hospital.

Glenita grew up in Marietta and graduated from Marietta High School with the class of 1976. She received her bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene from Texas Woman’s University in 1982. She began her dental hygiene career with Dr. Jim Young and Dr. Smalley and retired from her 36 years of hygiene with Dr. Castillo.

On April 28, 1984, she married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Tim Franklin. On March 20, 1990, their daughter Sara Franklin, the joy of her life was born, and made their family complete.

Glenita had many passions, growing beautiful flowers, baking delicious meals and treats, teaching preschoolers at church, reading Christian devotionals, medical mission trips with LEAP, the serenity of the ocean at the beach and being a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Marietta.

Glenita’s greatest passion was her love for her family. She loved Tim and Sara with every fiber of her being and always lavished her love on them.

Glenita easily shared her loving heart with all those she met. Whether you were a patient, one of her adored nieces and nephews, a lifelong friend, or one of the doctors who treated her, she lavished you with her sweetness and love. After her diagnosis in 2015, her determination and strength to enjoy life with family and friends was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Glenita’s love for her Lord and savior is what made her heart sing! She was truly a faithful servant and followed the Lord closely and was a witness for the saving grace and light of Jesus who shown through her. One of her favored bible verses was Isaiah 40:31.

Survivors include her husband Tim, daughter Sara Flanagan and Cody Rose and his daughters, Jhett and Kamille; sister Lisa Mosher; brother Curtis Grizanti and Marc Grizanti; brother-in-law Danny Franklin and wife Debra; niece Macey Franklin; niece Alissa Mosher; nephews Richard Mosher and wife Jennifer, and Devin Grizanti; great-niece Angel Follis; and great-nephews Ethan and Asher Follis.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Joe and Martha Franklin; great-nephew Justin Mosher, great-niece Ariana Mosher; and lifelong friend Betty Robertson.

Casket bearers are Richard Barker, Darrell Brundige, Keith Gray, Danny Groomer, Josh Hall, Paul Riley, and Mark Segler. Honorary bearers are Sam Barrick, Danny Franklin, Dr. Craig Hobar, Willy Morris, Richard Mosher, and Bill Taylor.

We thank all of our friends who have supported us and with a special thanks to Vicki Groomer, Darla Stephens, her cousin Alana Taylor, Darla Swiggart, and Teresa Brundige, just to name a few of the countless many.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you please consider making a donation in Glenita’s honor to LEAP Global Missions, 7777 Forest Lane, Suite B326, Dallas, TX 75230 or leapmissions.org/donate

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com.