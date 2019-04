LUTHER – Halle Calvillo hit two home runs in Meeker's 23-1 beatdown of Luther Tuesday.

Madison Gabeau added a homer for Meeker's third of the evening.

Meeker totaled 10 doubles in the win. Kaycee Babek and Madison Hedge led the team with two apiece.

Lexi Lopez, Calvillo, Hedge and Gabeau all had three hits each.

Calvillo led the club with six runs batted in.

Madison Buoy went 1 for 1 with three runs scored and three walks.

Meeker (13-12) starts district play Thursday.