Lace up those shoes to Light it Up Blue for autism starting at 8:30 a.m. April 27 when Paths to Independence hosts a 5K and 1-mile fun run to raise funds for its private school.

Jean Jensen, co-founder of Paths to Independence, said the run will start at the former Will Rogers School, 4620 E. Frank Phillips Blvd. More information can be found at www.pathstoindependence.org.

1 Talk a little bit about the race course this year.

This year’s course is the same certified course as last year, starting at PTI and traversing through Pathfinder behind our school and through Sooner Park.

2 How many participants do you hope to have this year?

We hope to have around 250 participants, though all are very welcome to join.

3 What’s the best way to register?

Register at www.pathstoindependence.org under the “upcoming events” tab.

4 Describe how the proceeds will benefit the school.

As always we work toward using some of the Light It Up Blue Bartlesville 5K proceeds to support our summer school program, allowing as many of the kids to have the opportunity to attend some in the summer. Our summer program is eight weeks and we would love to be able to have all our current students attend during the summer.

5 How many students are enrolled in the school and what’s the teacher-student ratio?

55 current students with a 2:1 student/teacher ratio.

— Emily Droege