After losing two one-run contest last week, the Lone Grove Longhorns were looking for a bounce-back win at home against the Davis Wolves on Monday

After losing two one-run contest last week, the Lone Grove Longhorns were looking for a bounce-back win at home against the Davis Wolves on Monday.

Jumping out to an early lead, the Longhorns defeated the Wolves 12-4 at Gene Caton field.

Now with a record over .500 (12-11), Longhorns had coach Tyler Pybas is proud of the way his team is playing as of late.

“We’re starting have better approaches at the plate and understanding, ‘what do I need to do’,” Pybas said. “Our success the last few weeks, we have turned a corner one through nine hitting the baseball.”

The Longhorns got into a jam early against the Wolves offense. Starting pitcher Kort McCurtain walked Cole Martin, Dane Parker and Trey Parker to start the game. McCurtain held the Wolves scoreless by striking out two of the next three batters he faced.

In the home half of the first, Ethan Barnes smacked a double into left field, and scored two batters later on an RBI single bt Clay Guerin.

After shutting down the Wolves in the top half of the second, the Longhorns added to their lead by scoring five in the bottom half of the inning. Barnes would hit a pop fly to left field, and reached base on an error by Cody Caraway. On the play, both Blayde Wilkerson and Casen Preserve scored. Barnes would later score on an Isaac Coffman single.

The Wolves would start to mount a comeback starting in top of the third. Held hitless until the third, the Wolves broke through with RBI singles by Dakota Bridenstine, and added two more runs a throwing error by Nate Sudderth and an RBI groundout by Gavin Moore.

After the Wolves cut the lead t o 6-4 on a Trey Parker RBI single in the top of the fourth, the Longhorns ended the in the bottom of the fifth. Guerin ended the game with a walk off three-run home run to cap off an eight run home half of the inning.

The Longhorns head to Latta on Tuesday, while the Wolves head to Lindsay.