HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – With 36 holes complete, the OBU men's golf team stands in fifth place at the 2019 Great American Conference Championship at Hot Springs Country Club.

Led by and even-par round of 72 by Dakota Clark, the Bison carded a team score of 299 (+11) in round one. Hudson Hoover posted a 75 (+3), while Davis Farnell and Payton Posada added a pair of four-over 76s to round out OBU's team total.

Clark backed up his strong first round with a 76 (+4) on the second 18, good for a tie for 15th in the individual standings with 18 holes to play. Posada was the team's leading scorer in round two with a one-over-par 73, putting him in a tie for 18th overall. Farnell posted a second round 77 (+5), and Hoover carded a 79 (+7) as OBU's final counting score of the afternoon.

Henderson State (-1) and Arkansas Tech (E) are battling for the team title as they stand five strokes ahead of third-place Southwestern Oklahoma State. The Wonder Boys' Andre Jacobs holds the individual lead at five-under-par through 36 holes after rounds of 69 (-3) and 70 (-2).

The tournament concludes tomorrow with 18 holes at the Hot Spring Country Club's Arlington Course.