BETHEL ACRES – Carter Monday drove in two runs in the bottom of the seventh, giving Bethel a 2-1 victory over McLoud Monday evening.

Brendan Carlile needed 73 pitches to pick up the complete game victory. Carlile was on the hook for seven hits and struck out three. The lone McLoud run scored was unearned. He also recorded one hit and walked once.

Jaylon Gordon. Seth Jackson, Cameron Egger and Gunner Smith had one hit apiece.

Terrell Dodson walked twice and scored once.

Egger swiped Bethel’s only base.

Koalton Keller drove in McLoud’s run, and his brother Sammy Keller led McLoud with two hits.

Bethel (11-12) and McLoud (6-17) hook up Tuesday in McLoud. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.