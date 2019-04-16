Ida C. James, 95, life-long Prague resident, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Ida C. James, 95, life-long Prague resident, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Ida was born April 13, 1924, in Arlington, Oklahoma, to Willie Sherman and Cordia Mae (Thomas) Behrnes.

Ida was a homemaker, devout Christian, and longtime member of the Prague Church of Christ. She loved her family and her most enjoyable times were those she spent with them.

She married Frank Leonard James on Feb. 23, 1945, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 1, 1996.

She is also preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and their wives and six sisters and their husbands: Pearl and Ralph Guinn of Tecumseh, Opal and Richard Reams of Oregon, Willie Behrnes of Prague, Cordella Behrnes of Prague, Ola and Roy Davis of Seminole, George and Hazel Lee Behrnes of Prague, Johnny and Jo Behrnes of Prague, Helen and Henry Dostal of Bristow, Jean and J.D. Friend of Prague.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jvon and Terry James of Shawnee; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Virginia James of Prague, daughter and son-in-law, Karen James and Mike Wheeler of Seminole; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Tina and John Carpenter of Harrah; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Glen and Cinimin Mattingly of Norman; great granddaughter and great grandson-in-law, Morgan and DJ Thurmond of Newalla, great grandson, Dylan Carpenter of Harrah, and great granddaughter Caroline Rose Mattingly, great grandsons, Jack Paden and Jonah Paden all of Norman, 7 nieces; Sue Merritt of Shawnee, Pauletta Vulgamore of Seminole, Linda Schornick of Shawnee, Allyson Smith of Eufaula, Marilyn Sue Hebert of Labadieville Louisiana, Patsy Wisenhunt of Prague, Kathy Cooper of Tulsa; and five nephews, Doyle Davis of Seminole, Steve Behrnes of Prague, Ronald Dostal of Bristow, George Friend of Prague and Jerry Friend of Prague and many great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, at the Prague Church of Christ. Palmer Smith will be officiating.

Casket bearers will be Dylan Carpenter, John Carpenter, Glen Mattingly, Lonnie Hutton, DJ Thurmond, and Mike Wheeler. Burial will follow at the Prague Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Parks Funeral Home in Prague. An online guestbook is available at www.parksbrothers.net.