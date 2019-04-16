Gathered in the lobby of Ardmore High School, all eyes were focused on Sierra Gordon as she signed her letter of intent to play at Seminole State College after graduation.

Having everyone staring at her is not unfamiliar for Gordon, as one of the leaders of the Lady Tigers basketball team she always has teammates looking at her for leadership.

Being surrounded by her teammates, Gordon was ready to sign her letter and start the next phase of her career.

“Hit means a lot to me to have my team push me so hard,” Gordon said. “ It is a big accomplishment for me to go play at the next level.”

Gordon is coming off a stellar senior season, in which she averaged 17.3 points per game, 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds en route to being named an all star in 5A by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Gordon will be joining former Lady Tiger J’Sades Ainsworth with the Belles next season, hoping to help improve their 18-11 overall record from last season.

“It means a lot, I am not very tall,” Gordon said. “Just knowing people still looked at me and recruited me to play basketball means a lot that I can still have the ability to go play.”

Lady Tigers head coach Debra Manley has been Gordon’s head coach through all four years of her high school career. Manley has seen Gordon grow as a person, and is proud of her career with the Lady Tigers.

“Anytime a kid can continue their education it is a great day,” Manley said “Just to see her, because she is so talented, continue what she does best and loves is exciting.”

After help lead the Tigers to three consecutive deep runs in the state tournament, replacing Gordon will be no easy task.

“We have developed a really good relationship and I am going to miss her terribly,” Manley said. “She is a great shooter, a great defensive player and a great leader.”

With a little more than a month until graduation, Gordon will continue to cherish her high school memories and being around family. Now knowing where she is headed after graduation is a big relief for the Lady Tiger star point guard.

“Just knowing everyone supported me, knowing they came out on their time to support me and watch me sign the paper and to know I am playing at the next level, it means a lot to me,” Gordon said. “I look forward to seeing them when I play at the next level.”