Monday: Taco salad with cheese, beans, chips and salsa, cookie
Tuesday: Beans, spinach, carrots, cornbread, cake
Wednesday: Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit crisp
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, roll, fruit crisp
Friday: Hot dog, baked beans, veggie salad, bun, cookie
For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.