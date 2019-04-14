Industrial hemp bill proceeds to Oklahoma governor's office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Legislation paving the way for the production of industrial hemp in Oklahoma is heading to Gov. Kevin Stitt after the state House passed the proposal.

The bill would allow the state Department of Agriculture to develop and manage a hemp production program under the 2018 federal farm bill. The House approved the bill without opposition on Thursday, the Tulsa World reported. Stitt is expected to sign the bill.

Rep. Jon Echols, the bill's sponsor, noted his first attempt to get an industrial hemp bill passed in Oklahoma was met by confused silence several years ago.

"For this, I've probably had calls from 15 members," Echols said. "I had a call today from Commerce Secretary (Sean) Kouplen telling me to hurry and get this done."

Hemp, like marijuana, is derived from the cannabis plant, but it contains 0.3% or less THC, which is the compound that gives pot its high. Industrial hemp can be used in paper, cosmetics, construction materials and other products.

"Farmers in western Oklahoma are very excited about this," said Rep. Kenton Patzkowski.

In December, when the Farm Bill was enacted, cannabis market research firm New Frontier Data predicted that federal legalization could triple the U.S. hemp market to $2.5 billion by 2022.

•••

Oklahoma governor tries 'American Ninja Warrior' course

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma's new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is taking a shot at the "American Ninja Warrior" obstacle course outside the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.

Organizers of the reality television show that features high-level athletes racing through grueling obstacles say the 47-year-old ex-CEO is the first governor to give the course a try.

Stitt bloodied his elbow completing a rope swing to a landing pad after jumping across a pool of water. A spokeswoman says he finished two of the three obstacles.

Filming for the show will continue Friday and Saturday night for the NBC program's 11th season. Other stops this season include Los Angeles, Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle.

The show qualified for an Oklahoma program that offers a cash rebate of 35% for qualifying production expenditures.

•••

Authorities: Man breaking into Oklahoma home fatally stabbed

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. (AP) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says a man was stabbed to death while trying to break into a home near Collinsville.

Deputy Justin Green says deputies were called about 8 a.m. Friday by a woman who said she used a kitchen knife to stab the man during an attempted break-in.

Green says the man was found dead in the yard of the home. Green says another person who also broke into the home fled the scene and deputies are searching for that person for questioning.

No names have been released.

Green said the woman is cooperating with deputies who are investigating the stabbing.

•••