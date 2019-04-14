Joe Lee Blevins of Afton, Oklahoma, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was 80 years old.

Joe was born October 9, 1938 in Miami, Oklahoma to Freeman and Frances (May) Blevins. He was raised in Miami. He graduated from Miami High School, Missouri Southern University and Victory Bible Institute. Joe was the OTR Manager at B.F. Goodrich until it closed.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, of the home; son, Steven Blevins and his wife, Missy, of Oklahoma City and daughter, Traci Blevins Munson of Miami; stepchildren, Diana Freeman and husband, Bob, of Owasso, Chali Stevens and husband, Carey, of Tulsa, and Steven Smallwood and wife, Tracy, of Claremore; sister-in-law, Carole Blevins, and niece, Michelle Blevins, both of Miami; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a multitude of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at Church On The Lake, Ketchum, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to your favorite charity or Church On The Lake Building Fund.