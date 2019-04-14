After working hard and officially earning All-State status just a couple of weeks ago from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon and Sulphur’s Payton Row decided to double down on their senior honors earlier this week.

After working hard and officially earning All-State status just a couple of weeks ago from the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association, Ardmore’s Sierra Gordon and Sulphur’s Payton Row decided to double down on their senior honors earlier this week.

Both senior standouts were given another All-State award, as they were both named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State list for girls basketball.

Gordon was named to the Large West squad, while Row was named to the Small West squad.

The 2019 OCA All-State games will take place on July 24 at the Mabee Center on the campus of Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.

It was a banner season for Gordon as she helped lead the Lady Tigers back to the Class 5A state tournament for the second time in three seasons.

Gordon finished her season averaging 17.3 points per game to go with 3.3 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.4 rebounds per game.

She was also a member of the 2017-18 All-Ardmoreite girls basketball team, and a Class 5A selection for the Large West on the All-Star by Class team as well.

As for Row, she completed a stellar senior season for the Lady Bulldogs, helping them reach the state tournament for the first time since 2013 this season.

She was named to the All-Tournament team for the Class 3A state tournament, as well as the MVP for the Madill Winter Classic. Row is also a member of the National Honor Society and was apart of the state academic champions this season in girls basketball.

Row averaged 16 points per game with six rebounds this season along with shooting 65 percent from the free throw line for the season.