MAUD — Earlsboro couldn’t overcome eight errors Thursday in dropping a 7-6 decision to Maud at the Maud Tournament.

Maud trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the fifth but scored three runs for the victory. Rodney Ray’s one-out single drove in Jerry Daubert from second base for the winning run.

Maud had just four hits but didn’t commit an error.

Maud pitching starter Bryce Bodkin registered 11 strikeouts in five innings. Bodkin gave up seven hits and six runs, two of which were unearned.

Connor Pellmon of Maud had two singles.

Maud improved to 13-14.

Micah Henderson and Elijah Maher recorded two hits apiece to head Earlsboro’s seven-hit attack.

Maher drove in three runs and scored twice.

Brandon Haynes started on the mound for Earlsboro and gave up one hit in 2 2/3 innings. He fanned four.

Maher pitched the next 1 1/3 innings, followed by Chase Puckett in the fifth.

Thursday night, Earlsboro whipped Bowlegs 8-2 by combining five hits with 10 Bowlegs’ errors.

Haynes and Clayton Stringfellow doubled for Earlsboro. Jeremy Gray singled twice, drove in two runs and scored once.

Haynes, the pitching starter, gave up two runs, neither earned, while fanning seven and walking one. Anderson fanned all three batters he faced in the fifth.

Friday’s schedule is as follows: 9 a.m. — Calvin vs. Weleetka; 10:45 a.m. — Maud vs. Mill Creek; 12:30 — Sasakwa vs. Bowlegs; 2:15 — Calvin-Weleetka loser vs. Maud-Mill Creek loser; 4:15 — Earlsboro vs. Strother (consolation championship); 5:45 — Calvin-Waurika winner vs. Maud-Mill Creek winner (championship game).

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.