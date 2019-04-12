We are deeply saddened to have lost such a beautiful soul. Linda Kathryn Markley Greer passed away after a short battle with a very rare brain disease called Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD). She was able to spend her last days with her mother - Jocelyn Kathryn Markley, her brother – Glenn Markley, and her son – Jacob Greer. She is preceded in death by her Father – Lewis C. Markley and her son – Dustin Robert Greer.

Linda attended kindergarten through high school in Ardmore and graduated in 1970. While in high school she was a member of an international baccalaureate sorority “Si Ci Ci.” She cherished her friends and the time she spent in Ardmore.

She attended Oklahoma State University and received a BS in education. She later earned a masters in psychology from the University of California Davis. She was a school psychologist and teacher in Colorado, Oklahoma, and Nevada. Linda held dear memories of her teacher friends and students. She often spoke of them fondly over the years.

Linda was drawn to nature and enjoyed all it had to offer. Linda was an avid skier, snowboard instructor, waterskiing, boat mechanic, hiker, and cyclist. During her time in Glenwood Springs, Colo., she was often organizing outings to hit the slopes or rapids. She has many friends in the valley she considered sisters and cherished her memories with them. The last several years she has been part of a hiking club in Lake Tahoe, Nev. She couldn’t have asked for a better group of friends during this time in her life.

With her infectious smile and kind compassionate spirit, she will be missed dearly. Her humor, laughter, and sense for adventure will live on.

Friends who wish to celebrate Linda’s life are welcome to join us at roughly 1 p.m. May 25, 2019. There will be a celebration of life at Nevada Beach, South Lake Tahoe, Nev.







