SHAWNEE – The Class 3A No. 6 Prague Lady Red Devils run-ruled Hinton and 6A No. 7 Union at the Dale Festival at FireLake Thursday afternoon.

Prague beat Hinton 12-1 in four innings.

Adisyn Auld, Josi Goodman and Brittany Harwell hit home runs against Hinton.

Diana and Demi Manning recorded doubles.

In the 25-13 victory over Union, Beth Denney led the charge with three home runs.

Prague (17-4) plays Merritt Friday in the Dale Festival. First pitch is scheduled for 5:20 p.m.