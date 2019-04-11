When she entered the halls of Ardmore High School her freshman year, Makenna Moore had no plans to be a cheerleader, let alone do anything related to the sport of cheer.

Editors Note: This is part of a series profiling the finalists for the 2019 Cheerleader of the Year award, which will be announced at the Best of the Arbuckles Preps banquet in May.

Fast forward four years, and while those plans might have changed drastically for the better, Moore now hopes to take her journey and apply it to her future dream job as a teacher, so she can inspire those around her to break out of their comfort zones like she did.

“This journey as a cheerleader has been very meaningful to me in so many ways,” Moore said. “I had this idea my freshman year to try something that was out of my comfort zone, and I felt like cheer was the best thing to accomplish this.”

“The first clinic we had, I showed I didn’t know anything about cheer,” Moore added. “I had done some dance when I was younger, but never anything to do with cheerleading. Thankfully I had a group of friends come with me and they were able to help me through. This journey has helped me make so many great friends and I’ve gotten to experience so much, I’m very thankful I took that chance.”

While she might have been reluctant to showcase her athletic abilities, Moore is anything but shy when it comes to her academic skills in the classroom.

Makenna is a member of the National Honor Society as well as the Oklahoma Indian Student Honor Society, as well as a proud member of Leaflets.

She is also involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and currently holds an overall GPA of 3.98.

“I’ve just tried to be all about managing my time as best as I can with all my activities,” Moore said. “Schoolwork comes first, and then practice. It’s all about being organized and just working hard at everything I’m involved in.”

Moore was able to add another accomplishment to her resume this past December, when she was named as a member of the 2018-19 All-Ardmoreite cheer team.

The Ardmore senior was quick to credit her coach Eryn Denewellis for a great senior year, but also talked about what an honor it would be to win the first ever Cheerleader of the Year award, and truly show what’s possible when you break out of the norm and take a risk.

“She’s (Eryn) amazing in so many ways,” Moore said. “I’ve been able to try so many new things because of her, and she’s been so awesome to work with during my senior year. She’s an amazing coach for all of us.”

“It would mean a lot to me to win the Cheerleader of the Year award,” Moore added. “I never imagined myself being in that position or anywhere close to it my freshman year. To win would be very special to me and show how far I’ve come as a person.”

Makenna will be attending the University of Oklahoma in the fall and majoring in early childhood education.