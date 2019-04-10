SEMINOLE — Ayzia Shirey and Harley Sturm collected three hits each Tuesday, igniting Tecumseh to an 11-3 triumph over Seminole. The game was called after five innings on the run rule.

Shirey, who homered and singled twice, drove in four runs. Sturm tripled and had a RBI groundout as part of a five-run second.

Gabi Jordan posted a run-scoring single in the second and also doubled in the game. She drove in three runs. Lauren Taylor doubled and singled. Sturm and Jordan registered a sacrifice fly apiece.

Tecumseh also scored five times in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Savages combined 15 hits with four Seminole errors.

Jalen Hazleton earned the pitching win, allowing seven hits.

Tecumseh, 14-14, will launch play Friday in the Dale Festival at FireLake. The Lady Savages will meet Binger at noon and Howe at 2:40. Both games will be on Field 1.

Seminole will begin its Dale Festival action Thursday on Field 2. The Lady Chieftains will oppose Latta at 5:20 and Beggs at 6:40.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.