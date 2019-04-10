McLOUD – The McLoud Lady Redskins totaled 22 hits in a 26-21 triumph over Plainview Tuesday night.

McLoud registered its first 10-run inning of the season in the second frame.

All 10 batters recorded at least one hit in the game.

Lexie Boyer went 4 for 6 to lead McLoud in hits. She scored three times and drove in three.

Makyna Higdon led McLoud with five RBIs and recorded three hits in the winning effort.

Callie Cardin went 2 for 4 from the leadoff spot and hit one home run.

Gabby Sears and Boyer each hit one double.

Jessie Wooten, Rachelle Stephens, Kianne Wahpekeche, Rylee Walker and Mycah Wahpekeche had multi-hit games for the Lady Redskins.

McLoud beat Purcell 15-0 in the second game of the night.

The Lady Redskins (17-6) will host a festival Thursday.