Memorial services for Mark Lynn Kunzelman will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Bethel Baptist Church in Ardmore with Pastor Ken McIntire officiating.

Mark was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Jackson, Mich., to the late Elton Wayne and Mary Eileen (Goyt) Kunzelman. He died Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Sulphur, at the age of 61 years, 2 months and 26 days. Mark and Roxanne Letkiewicz were married on Oct. 31, 1991, in Las Vegas.

Mark grew up in Carlton, Mich. He was a 1976 graduate of the Airport Community High School. While in high school, Mark worked for Frank Smith & Sons Green Houses. Following high school, he spent 11 years working for US Silica in Michigan. In 1991, Mark moved from Michigan to Oklahoma. Besides meeting and marrying his wife Roxanne, he often said the best thing about moving to Oklahoma was being free of all the Michigan snow. Mark spent 10+ years working for Ken Keith Electric in Ardmore, prior to working as a traveling electrician journeyman for Triad Electric & Controls.

Mark was a very loving and devoted husband and father and cherished spending time with his family. He loved being outdoors, working with his hands. He enjoyed fishing and hunting deer, duck and squirrel. Mark also enjoyed spending time with his beloved dogs Angel, Cash, Dooley and Sparky. He will be greatly missed by many family members and dear friends.

Survivors include his wife Roxanne; seven children Rocky Letkiewicz and wife Jennifer of Blanchard, Joey Rawls of Purcell, Uriah McKinley of Sulphur, Josh Kunzelman and wife Shanee of Monroe, Mich., Ryan Kunzelman and wife Brittany of Troy, Mich., Cheyenne Kunzelman of Monroe, Mich., and Sarah Kunzelman of Ardmore; one sister Laura Bogoski and husband Al of Michigan; 16 grandchildren; sister-in-law Linda Grubbs and husband Leroy of Newcastle; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Vincent Simmons.

Serving as honorary bearers will be his brothers at Triad Electric and Controls.

Services are “Entrusted To” Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis.

Online condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.



