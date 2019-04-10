SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Oklahoma Baptist women's golf team held steady in eighth place on the second and final day of the Central Region Spring Preview at Rivercut Golf Course Tuesday. The Lady Bison shot 327 (+39) in round two to finish the 36-hole event at 646 (+70).

Hayden Meiser again led the way for OBU, carding a second round 79 (+7) to finish in a tie for 19th at 155 (+11).

Shelby Phillips shot back-to-back 81s to tie for 40th at 18-over-par, while Elly Baze finished in a tie for 54th after a final round 84 (+12). Michelle Carr was the final counting score for the Lady Bison Tuesday, posting a 13-over-par 85 to tie for 59th overall at 165 (+22), just one stroke ahead of teammate Shannen Stewart.

Northeastern State's Ebba Moberg claimed medalist honors in a scorecard playoff over Evelyn Arguelles of Dallas Baptist. Both finished with a 36-hole total of 145 (+1). DBU claimed the team title with a 13-over-par total of 589, outpacing second-place NSU by 20 strokes.

The Lady Bison next head to Hot Springs, Arkansas, for the 2019 Great American Conference Championships, April 14-16, at Hot Springs Country Club.