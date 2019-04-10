Area fire departments responded to several wildfires as they popped up in the warm April temperatures across Washington and Osage counties Tuesday.

The largest fire of the day was on Radar Hill in eastern Osage County, just west of downtown Bartlesville. Fire crews from Washington County, Osage County, Bartlesville, Osage Hills, Airport Road, Ochelata, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Oklahoma Forestry Department responded to the 500-acre blaze that threatened approximately a dozen homes, Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox said.

He said there is still a blaze as of Wednesday but it is under control. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

“It is still being controlled,” Cox said. ““There is no monetary damage that I’m aware of.”

Approximately 50 firefighters assisted in battling the Radar Hill blaze by first creating a bulldozer line around the fire and then secondly, hand-control lines. Firefighters created the lines by clearing vegetation around the blaze, Cox said.

In another incident Tuesday just two miles northwest of Dewey, a controlled burn at the Ball Ranch along County Road 1100 got out of control and Dewey and Copan Volunteer Fire Departments responded to assist, Dewey Chief Chad Schuller said.

Washington County Fire Department crews also responded to the Ball Ranch blaze but were called off and reassigned when the Radar Hill fire grew to enormous size.

Schuller said he was unsure of the number of acres at Ball Ranch that already burned, but he knows his department “did a backburn on 50 or more acres.”

“That’s what we did to get it knocked down and get out of there,” Schuller said. “With the elevated fire danger, we can’t sit on a fire because another fire call could come in.”

Washington County Fire Department responded to the fire in Dewey Tuesday afternoon before trucks rerouted to a 500-acre wildfire on Radar Hill.

As far as fires are concerned, Wednesday’s forecast looks to be another busy day for fire crews across the area with extremely low humidity and high winds.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a wind advisory for most of northeast Oklahoma, including Nowata, Osage and Washington counties from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Winds will increase by mid morning with the strongest gusts from early afternoon through early evening,” the advisory said. “Frequent gusts of 35 to 45 mph with portions of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas experiencing the highest gusts.”

The National Weather Service said the worst conditions will be west of U.S. Highway 75.

“Fire weather conditions will worsen today with strong winds, relative humidities from 30 to 40 percent, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s,” the bulletin from the National Weather Service said. “These conditions may lead to the rapid spread of any ongoing fires. Avoid fire starts, and properly extinguish any prior fires.”

Warmer weather, high winds and fires seem to go hand in hand, Cox said.

“It’s getting to be a normal springtime pattern,” he said. “I’m not shocked at all. This is an average size wildfire up on Radar Hill,” Cox said.

Natural gas smell

Adding additional burden to emergency crews Tuesday, an independent construction contractor hit a natural gas line on Adams Boulevard east of Madison Boulevard. Bartlesville police closed Adams Boulevard at Crestland and the Bartlesville Fire Department helped with evacuations in the area of Sooner Park Drive and Adams Boulevard.

According to a message from Bartlesville Public Schools, after the gas line break, Hoover Elementary and Ranch Heights Elementary were evacuated on Tuesday afternoon due to natural gas odors, and the students were dismissed from outside on Tuesday afternoon.

Classes at Tri County Tech were canceled Wednesday because of the gas leak.

“While it was repaired, gas pressure was lowered. When service was restored the mercaptan odor additive concentration was reportedly stronger than normal,” the statement from Bartlesville Schools said. “District personnel were checking the pilot lights, etc. in the buildings to ensure they were ready for classes as normal on Wednesday.”

Fire crews also responded to Jane Phillips Medical Center Tuesday afternoon for the gas odor and several other locations across the area.

Oklahoma Natural Gas issued a statement to Bartlesville customers Tuesday night about the gas odor reported all across the city.

“Oklahoma Natural Gas crews responded to a third party hit line in Bartlesville earlier this evening,” the statement read. “We immediately isolated the issue and started repairs, but many people have called our information center because they are smelling natural gas. We are working the orders as safely and quickly as possible and have called in additional crews to assist with the odor calls. As always, we urge you to be safe and if you think you are smelling natural gas, please leave the area, call 911 and our emergency line at 1-800-458-4251.”