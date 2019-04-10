OKLAHOMA CITY — Meeker’s Bulldogs combined six hits with eight walks and four Community Christian errors for a 12-1 runaway victory Tuesday.

Raceton Sedlacek, who started on the hill for Meeker, gave up one run and two hits in two innings. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

Cade Patterson went the next two innings and didn’t permit a run while giving up two hits. Patterson fanned one.

Jacob Martin went the final inning in the run-rule decision. Martin whiffed two and joined Sedlacek and Patterson by not surrendering a walk.

Sedlacek initiated Meeker’s scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

Meeker led 2-1 after two innings but netted eight runs in the top of the third.

Martin led Meeker with two singles, three runs and a RBI. Kade Brewster doubled.

Meeker improved to 11-7.