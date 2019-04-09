TULSA – Shawnee had a tough time with Tulsa Union, losing 11-1 in five innings Monday night.

Jacob Hill’s double in the second inning drove in Tanner Bare for Shawnee’s lone run.

Brandon Eropkin led the Wolves with two hits.

J’Briell Easley recorded Shawnee’s fourth hit in the loss.

Eropkin was the losing pitcher. He lasted three innings, giving up six earned runs and striking out one.

Carson Payne pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief.

Shawnee (6-12) hosts Tulsa Union Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.