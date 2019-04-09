Wayne Lee Hanner, 67, of Shawnee, passed away on April 4, 2019, in Oklahoma City due to complications of a stroke.

A memorial service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E. 45th Street in Shawnee on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m.

Wayne was born May 30, 1951, to John Wilson and Anna Mae Hanner in Purcell, Oklahoma. He was the younger of two sons.

Wayne graduated from Purcell High School in 1969 and continued his studies at University of Central Oklahoma, earning a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education. He then went on to teach AutoCAD at Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and then taught technology education at Central Middle School in Oklahoma City until a back injury forced him into retirement in 2007.

In May 1979, he met Cynthia Anne Billington at Immanuel Baptist Church, where they were married in March 1980. They just celebrated 39 years together.

Wayne was predeceased in death by his mom, Anna Mae Hanner; dad, John Wilson Hanner; and brother, Gene Wilson Hanner.

Wayne is survived by his wife Cynthia and his three daughters, Jill, 47 and husband, Curtis Payne of Bells, Texas, and their two sons, Alicia, 35 and husband, Adam Vath of Phoenix, Arizona, and their three daughters, and Amanda Brown, 32 of Tulsa, and her son; two nieces, Jennifer and husband, Gerry Marr of Edmond, and Marilyn Parrott of Oklahoma City; four great-nieces and multiple cousins.

Wayne loved sports of all kinds, especially OU football, basketball and softball. He loved following Alicia and Amanda in their various sporting events.