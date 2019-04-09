OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Will Smith hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 5-4 win over the San Antonio Missions on Monday.

The home run by Smith gave the Dodgers a 5-3 lead and capped a five-run inning for Okla. City. Earlier in the inning, Daniel Castro and Matt Beaty hit RBI singles.

In the top of the ninth, San Antonio cut into the lead on a solo home run by Keston Hiura.

Layne Somsen (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jon Olczak (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.