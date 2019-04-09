Richard Walker, 76, of Prague, left this life om April 6, 2019, in Prague.

He was born Jan. 22, 1943, in Shawnee to Evans And Katie (Ellis) Walker.

Richard worked as a welder and maintenance for the Sac & Fox Tribe.

He is preceded in death by his parents; three sons Perry, Jeffery and Richard one daughter; Jamie Walker.

Richard is survived by his wife Evelyn of the home, three sons; Billy of Bethel, Edward of Bethel and Jubal of the home, four daughters; Angela Ga'mez of Georgia, Josephine Walker, Eugenia Walker and Christina Walker and numerous grandchildren.

Tribal rites will be held 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 9, and 7 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, at the Walker Home Place Moccasin Trail, Prague.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Online condolences and memories may be shared by visitingwww.asasmith.net.