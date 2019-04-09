MONTICELLO, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist split a pair of games with Arkansas-Monticello on Saturday. OBU won 4-1 in game one before falling 4-1 in the second game of the doubleheader Saturday.

In the first game, Cheyenne Demaree led off the scoring with a home run to right field, driving in Franki Hull. Katie Long registered RBIs in the third and seventh innings, driving in Demi Dobbs and Hull, respectively.

In the second game, the Lady Bison recorded three hits, coming off the bats of Bry Flanagan, Aspen Grimes, and Samantha Wolf. OBU scored their lone run off of a Hull fielder's choice in the top of the sixth which allowed Wolf to score.

OBU next plays Southern Nazarene on Tuesday, April 9, in a doubleheader at Lady Bison Park. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.