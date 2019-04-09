In the late afternoon of April 5, 2019, Karen Jo Bowles passed away peacefully while her loving daughters held her hands and said goodbye.

It is with gratitude and love, her family and friends will celebrate Karen’s life at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, at Walker Funeral Chapel in Shawnee, followed by graveside services in Ames, Oklahoma, at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9.

Karen Jo Webb was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Wakita, Oklahoma, to Irene Josephine and Fred Hulen Webb. She was loved and treasured by her parents, grandparents, brother and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from Wakita High School in 1959 and attended college at Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa.

On a blind date in 1961, she met Jim A. Bowles. Arriving at a dance separately, but leaving together, they married six months later on Dec. 16, 1961. After spending time in Ames and Konawa, Karen and Jim moved to Shawnee in 1972 and built their family home. For over 46 years, they were active members of the Shawnee community.

Karen was a member of the Junior Service League and helped kick off the pumpkin painting fundraiser that continues today. She volunteered for the Salvation Army and worked with others to start the spaghetti dinner fundraiser, using her recipe to make gallons of spaghetti sauce each year.

As a stay at home mom, Karen was the mom everyone counted on. Everything from sewing and baking to chaperoning dances, she jumped in to lend a hand. Karen was always there.

In 1991, Karen received her real estates license and began a career at Caldwell Banker Realty. She enjoyed helping others achieve the dream of owning a home. After retirement, Karen enjoyed traveling around the country and visiting her grandchildren. Her favorite place to be was sitting on the back porch swing with Jim, watching the birds or listening to a thunderstorm. Many peaceful hours were spent swinging slowly to the rain.

Karen joins in heaven, her husband Jim Bowles, their infant son, Jonathan Andrew; her parents, Fred and Irene Webb; her brother, Ralph “Butch” Webb; father-in-law and mother in-law, E.P. and Buena Bowles; three brother-in-laws Paul Janos, Stanley Summers, and Melvin Vaughan; a niece, Jo Diane Summers; and many dear family and friends.

She will be missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Jennifer Lynn and Desdive Click; one son-in-law, Kevin Click; four grandchildren, McKenna and Ethan Lynn, Sidney and Sawyer Click; three sister-in-laws, Janice Janos, Jtonne Summers, and Jerry Lea Vaughan; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Countless number of loving friends touched by Karen’s warmth and kind nature will remember her fondly.

Donations in Karen’s honor may be made to the Mercy Cancer Resource Center – Coletta, 405-752-3604. Ask to speak with Gayline Stiles.