The following items were filed March 18 to 22 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Chance Burns, second-degree burglary

Bradley Chunestudey, domestic abuse – assault and battery

Christipher Franks, use of vehicle to facilitate intentional discharge of weapon

Andrew Frazier, possession of stolen vehicle

Delisha Keith, exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult

Zachary Trevett, second-degree burglary

Walker Durham Wakeland, second-degree burglary

Garl Williams, trafficking in illegal drugs

Misdemeanors

Ethan Hunter Brown, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Shayla Brown, violation of license restriction

Jennifer Coyner, leaving scene of accident damaged fixture

Charles Grace, driving while suspended, cancelled, revoked

Jacob Harding, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Andrew Jackson, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Darwin Jumper, obstructing an officer

Maxwell Pilcher, failure to comply with compulsory insurance law

James Richardson, fail to comply with compulsory insurance law

Angelica Sexton, larceny of merchandise from retailer

Robert Sweeton, failure to carry current insurance

Riley Vaughn, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived

Protective Orders

Wanda Denny vs. Kaylan Baker

Robin Rogers vs. Nickalas Berry

Angela Howerton vs. Richard Duncan

Charles Philpot vs. Mary Pipins

Melissa Wurst vs. Roland Radler