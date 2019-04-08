Ardmore’s building boom shows no signs of slowing as last week construction began at the site of Panda Express. The restaurant specializes in American Chinese food and will be one of the many new merchants located at the Market Street Shopping Center.

According to Community Development Director Jessica Scott, Panda Express has not announced an expected completion date. However, she noted that the owner is extremely pleased with the progress so far.

“They said everything is coming along according to plan,” Scott said. She added that she thinks they are waiting to see what the weather does before they announce their expected opening date.

While Panda Express is just now in its initial construction phase, Academy Sports and Outdoors announced they will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday, April 27.

“Things are coming along well, and their grand opening is going to be set for the Monday after Easter,” Scott said.

In anticipation of the increased traffic along 12th Ave. NW, the city has recently installed traffic signals at the intersection of 12th and Walnut Drive. While they are not currently in operation, they will be turned on before Academy opens for business.



