Virgie J. Hagerman, age 92, of Grove passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, both at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial at Buzzard Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral Service.,